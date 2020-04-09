Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)?

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB), operating in the financial services industry based in Bermuda, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son still cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 5.41x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 8.77x, which means if you buy Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son?

NYSE:NTB Past and Future Earnings April 9th 2020 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 0.2%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in NTB’s growth outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at NTB? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NTB, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.