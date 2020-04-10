Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)?

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN), which is in the trade distributors business, and is based in United States, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Beacon Roofing Supply’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Beacon Roofing Supply worth?

Great news for investors – Beacon Roofing Supply is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $37.06, but it is currently trading at US$18.63 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Beacon Roofing Supply’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Beacon Roofing Supply generate?

NasdaqGS:BECN Past and Future Earnings April 10th 2020 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Beacon Roofing Supply, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 4.2% in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since BECN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BECN for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BECN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

