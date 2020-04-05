Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8)?

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8), which is in the it business, and is based in Germany, led the XTRA gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Bechtle’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Bechtle still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Bechtle seems to be fairly priced at around 19.67% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Bechtle today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is €94.85, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, Bechtle’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Bechtle?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Bechtle’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 28%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

Are you a shareholder? BC8’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BC8, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

