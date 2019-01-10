Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Blue Star Limited (NSE:BLUESTARCO)?

Blue Star Limited (NSE:BLUESTARCO), which is in the building business, and is based in India, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NSEI. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Blue Star’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Blue Star still cheap?

Blue Star is currently overpriced based on my relative valuation model. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 36.45x is currently well-above the industry average of 20.5x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Blue Star’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Blue Star look like?

NSEI:BLUESTARCO Future Profit January 10th 19 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. Blue Star’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 57%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? BLUESTARCO’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe BLUESTARCO should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BLUESTARCO for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for BLUESTARCO, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Blue Star. You can find everything you need to know about Blue Star in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Blue Star, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

