Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK)?

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the AIM, rising to highs of UK£1.01 and falling to the lows of UK£0.88. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Brickability Group's current trading price of UK£0.90 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Brickability Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Brickability Group still cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Brickability Group’s ratio of 20.24x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 16.74x, which means if you buy Brickability Group today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe Brickability Group should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Brickability Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Brickability Group?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Brickability Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 65%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in BRCK’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at BRCK? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BRCK, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for BRCK, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example - Brickability Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

