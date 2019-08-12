Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP)?

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP), which is in the semiconductor business, and is based in United States, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Cabot Microelectronics’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Cabot Microelectronics worth?

According to my valuation model, Cabot Microelectronics seems to be fairly priced at around 13.64% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Cabot Microelectronics today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $101.88, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Cabot Microelectronics’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Cabot Microelectronics generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by 35% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Cabot Microelectronics. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? CCMP’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CCMP, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

