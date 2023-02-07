Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU)?

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the LSE. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Centaur Media’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Centaur Media Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 17% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Centaur Media today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £0.62, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Centaur Media has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Centaur Media?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 81% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Centaur Media. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CAU’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CAU, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Centaur Media and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Centaur Media, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

