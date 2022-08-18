Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine The Character Group plc (LON:CCT)?

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the AIM over the last few months, increasing to UK£5.82 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£4.83. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Character Group's current trading price of UK£5.05 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Character Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Character Group?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Character Group’s ratio of 8.58x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 13.41x, which means if you buy Character Group today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Character Group should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Character Group’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Character Group?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected next year, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Character Group, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, CCT appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on CCT, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CCT for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on CCT should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (2 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Character Group.

If you are no longer interested in Character Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

