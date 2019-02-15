Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine China National Building Material Company Limited (HKG:3323)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

China National Building Material Company Limited (HKG:3323), which is in the basic materials business, and is based in China, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the SEHK over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine China National Building Material’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is China National Building Material worth?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock seems to be currently fairly priced. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 5.34x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 7.41x, which means if you buy China National Building Material today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe China National Building Material should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond where it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since China National Building Material’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will China National Building Material generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. China National Building Material’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 65%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in 3323’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at 3323? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on 3323, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for 3323, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on China National Building Material.

