Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW)?

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW), which is in the forestry business, and is based in United States, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of $30.85 and falling to the lows of $22.97. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Clearwater Paper’s current trading price of $24.58 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Clearwater Paper’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What’s the opportunity in Clearwater Paper?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Clearwater Paper’s ratio of 3.24x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 7.23x, which means if you buy Clearwater Paper today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe Clearwater Paper should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond where it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Clearwater Paper’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Clearwater Paper generate?

NYSE:CLW Future Profit January 2nd 19 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected next year, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Clearwater Paper, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? CLW seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on CLW, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CLW for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on CLW should the price fluctuate below its true value.