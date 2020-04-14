Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN)?

Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN), which is in the life sciences business, and is based in United Kingdom, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the AIM. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Clinigen Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Check out our latest analysis for Clinigen Group

Is Clinigen Group still cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Clinigen Group’s ratio of 51.31x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Clinigen Group today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Clinigen Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Clinigen Group look like?

AIM:CLIN Past and Future Earnings April 14th 2020 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In Clinigen Group’s case, its earnings over the next year are expected to double, indicating an incredibly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? CLIN’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at CLIN? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CLIN, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for CLIN, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Clinigen Group. You can find everything you need to know about Clinigen Group in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Clinigen Group, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.