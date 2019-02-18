Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE), operating in the financial services industry based in United States, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at CNB Financial’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

View our latest analysis for CNB Financial

What is CNB Financial worth?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock seems to be currently fairly priced. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that CNB Financial’s ratio of 12.28x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 13.45x, which means if you buy CNB Financial today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that CNB Financial should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Furthermore, CNB Financial’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What kind of growth will CNB Financial generate?

NASDAQGS:CCNE Future Profit February 18th 19 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 23% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for CNB Financial. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? CCNE’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at CCNE? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CCNE, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CCNE, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on CNB Financial. You can find everything you need to know about CNB Financial in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in CNB Financial, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.