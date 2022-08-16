Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF). The company's stock saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Coca-Cola FEMSA. de’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Coca-Cola FEMSA. de Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Coca-Cola FEMSA. de is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 15.66x is currently well-below the industry average of 34.09x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Another thing to keep in mind is that Coca-Cola FEMSA. de’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of Coca-Cola FEMSA. de look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 26% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Coca-Cola FEMSA. de. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since KOF is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KOF for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy KOF. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

It can be quite valuable to consider what analysts expect for Coca-Cola FEMSA. de from their most recent forecasts. So feel free to check out our free graph representing analyst forecasts.

If you are no longer interested in Coca-Cola FEMSA. de, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

