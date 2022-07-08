Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL)?

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the TSX over the last few months, increasing to CA$0.92 at one point, and dropping to the lows of CA$0.69. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Colabor Group's current trading price of CA$0.72 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Colabor Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Colabor Group still cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Colabor Group’s ratio of 9.65x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 14.02x, which means if you buy Colabor Group today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Colabor Group should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. In addition to this, it seems like Colabor Group’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Colabor Group?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Colabor Group's revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming year, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in GCL’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at GCL? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GCL, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for GCL, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Colabor Group at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Colabor Group (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

