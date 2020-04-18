Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)?

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS), which is in the consumer finance business, and is based in United States, led the NASDAQGM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Consumer Portfolio Services’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Consumer Portfolio Services?

According to my valuation model, Consumer Portfolio Services seems to be fairly priced at around 9.8% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Consumer Portfolio Services today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $2.66, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Consumer Portfolio Services’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Consumer Portfolio Services generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, Consumer Portfolio Services’s earnings are expected to increase by 45%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? CPSS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CPSS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Consumer Portfolio Services. You can find everything you need to know about Consumer Portfolio Services in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Consumer Portfolio Services, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

