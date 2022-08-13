Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)?

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on CyberArk Software’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is CyberArk Software Worth?

Great news for investors – CyberArk Software is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $225.58, but it is currently trading at US$147 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, CyberArk Software’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will CyberArk Software generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 66% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for CyberArk Software. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since CYBR is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CYBR for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CYBR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with CyberArk Software, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in CyberArk Software, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

