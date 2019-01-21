Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Deepak Nitrite Limited (NSE:DEEPAKNI)?

Deepak Nitrite Limited (NSE:DEEPAKNI), which is in the chemicals business, and is based in India, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NSEI. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Deepak Nitrite’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What’s the opportunity in Deepak Nitrite?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 1.47% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Deepak Nitrite today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is ₹227.65, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Deepak Nitrite’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Deepak Nitrite?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Deepak Nitrite. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in DEEPAKNI’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DEEPAKNI, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Deepak Nitrite. You can find everything you need to know about Deepak Nitrite in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Deepak Nitrite, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

