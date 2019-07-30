Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Domino's Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM)?

Domino's Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM), which is in the hospitality business, and is based in United Kingdom, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the LSE. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Domino's Pizza Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Domino's Pizza Group?

According to my valuation model, Domino's Pizza Group seems to be fairly priced at around 5% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Domino's Pizza Group today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £2.51, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, Domino's Pizza Group’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will Domino's Pizza Group generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Domino's Pizza Group’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 82%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in DOM’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DOM, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

