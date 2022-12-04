Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Elevance Health’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Elevance Health Worth?

Great news for investors – Elevance Health is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $703.56, but it is currently trading at US$524 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Elevance Health’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Elevance Health look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Elevance Health's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 41%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ELV is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ELV for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ELV. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

