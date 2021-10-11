Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine EML Payments Limited (ASX:EML)?

While EML Payments Limited (ASX:EML) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ASX over the last few months, increasing to AU$4.23 at one point, and dropping to the lows of AU$3.16. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether EML Payments' current trading price of AU$3.16 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at EML Payments’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is EML Payments worth?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 35%, trading at AU$3.16 compared to my intrinsic value of A$2.34. This means that the opportunity to buy EML Payments at a good price has disappeared! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that EML Payments’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from EML Payments?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by 70% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for EML Payments. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? EML’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe EML should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EML for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for EML, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing EML Payments at this point in time. While conducting our analysis, we found that EML Payments has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

