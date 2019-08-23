Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)?

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT), operating in the financial services industry based in Bermuda, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of $49.64 and falling to the lows of $44.85. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Essent Group's current trading price of $48.56 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Essent Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Essent Group worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.31x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 13.95x, which means if you buy Essent Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Essent Group should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond where it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Essent Group’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Essent Group look like?

NYSE:ESNT Past and Future Earnings, August 23rd 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Essent Group’s earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ESNT’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ESNT? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ESNT, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for ESNT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Essent Group.