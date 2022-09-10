Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)?

While Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$16.73 and falling to the lows of US$12.12. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Forestar Group's current trading price of US$12.53 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Forestar Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Forestar Group Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Forestar Group is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 3.62x is currently well-below the industry average of 8.69x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Forestar Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Forestar Group?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Forestar Group, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the upcoming, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although FOR is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to FOR, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FOR for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Forestar Group and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Forestar Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

