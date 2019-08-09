Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH)?

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH), which is in the hospitality business, and is based in Canada, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the TSX over the last few months, increasing to CA$9.98 at one point, and dropping to the lows of CA$9. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Gamehost's current trading price of CA$9.03 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Gamehost’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for Gamehost

What's the opportunity in Gamehost?

According to my valuation model, Gamehost seems to be fairly priced at around 1.03% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Gamehost today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is CA$8.94, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Gamehost’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Gamehost look like?

TSX:GH Past and Future Earnings, August 9th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Gamehost, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 1.2% over the next year, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? GH’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GH, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Gamehost. You can find everything you need to know about Gamehost in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Gamehost, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.