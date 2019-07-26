Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI)?

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI), which is in the machinery business, and is based in United States, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Gardner Denver Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Gardner Denver Holdings still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Gardner Denver Holdings seems to be fairly priced at around 12% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Gardner Denver Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $38.5, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Gardner Denver Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Gardner Denver Holdings look like?

NYSE:GDI Past and Future Earnings, July 26th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 16% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Gardner Denver Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in GDI’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GDI, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Gardner Denver Holdings. You can find everything you need to know about Gardner Denver Holdings in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Gardner Denver Holdings, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

