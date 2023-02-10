Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Geberit AG (VTX:GEBN)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Geberit AG (VTX:GEBN). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the SWX over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Geberit’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

View our latest analysis for Geberit

What Is Geberit Worth?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 22%, trading at CHF515 compared to my intrinsic value of CHF421.71. This means that the opportunity to buy Geberit at a good price has disappeared! Furthermore, Geberit’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Geberit look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 19% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Geberit. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in GEBN’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe GEBN should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GEBN for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for GEBN, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Geberit as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Geberit you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Geberit, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

