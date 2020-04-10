Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)?

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE), which is in the software business, and is based in United States, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Guidewire Software’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Guidewire Software?

Guidewire Software appears to be overvalued by 30% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$83.41 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $64.28. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Guidewire Software’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Guidewire Software generate?

NYSE:GWRE Past and Future Earnings April 10th 2020 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 61% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Guidewire Software. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in GWRE’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe GWRE should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GWRE for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for GWRE, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Guidewire Software. You can find everything you need to know about Guidewire Software in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Guidewire Software, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

