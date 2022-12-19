Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG)?

Let's talk about the popular Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the XTRA over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Hapag-Lloyd’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Hapag-Lloyd Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 16% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Hapag-Lloyd today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is €221.22, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Hapag-Lloyd’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Hapag-Lloyd generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Hapag-Lloyd, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, HLAG appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HLAG for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on HLAG should the price fluctuate below its true value.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Hapag-Lloyd (1 is concerning) you should be familiar with.

