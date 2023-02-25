Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD)?

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the LSE. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Headlam Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Headlam Group?

The stock is currently trading at UK£3.30 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 36% compared to my intrinsic value of £2.43. This means that the opportunity to buy Headlam Group at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Headlam Group’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Headlam Group generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Headlam Group, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -7.9%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe HEAD is currently trading above its value, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the uncertainty from negative growth in the future, this could be the right time to reduce your total portfolio risk. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HEAD for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Price climbed passed its true value, in addition to a risky future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Headlam Group at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Headlam Group (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

