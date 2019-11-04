Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD)?

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD), which is in the machinery business, and is based in Germany, led the XTRA gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Heidelberger Druckmaschinen’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Heidelberger Druckmaschinen?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 15.37x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 13.91x, which means if you buy Heidelberger Druckmaschinen today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that Heidelberger Druckmaschinen should be trading at this level in the long run, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Heidelberger Druckmaschinen’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Heidelberger Druckmaschinen generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen’s earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? HDD’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at HDD? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HDD, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for HDD, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen.