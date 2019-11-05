Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)?

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB), operating in the financial services industry based in United States, led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Independent Bank’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Independent Bank worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 8.51% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Independent Bank today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $77.57, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Independent Bank’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Independent Bank generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Independent Bank’s earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in INDB’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on INDB, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Independent Bank.

