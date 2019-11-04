Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)?

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP), which is in the consumer durables business, and is based in United States, led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Installed Building Products’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Installed Building Products?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 45%, trading at US$75.70 compared to my intrinsic value of $52.23. This means that the opportunity to buy Installed Building Products at a good price has disappeared! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Installed Building Products’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Installed Building Products?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Installed Building Products’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 35%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in IBP’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe IBP should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on IBP for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for IBP, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

