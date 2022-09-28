Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC)?

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the LSE over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Irish Continental Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Irish Continental Group Still Cheap?

Irish Continental Group is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Irish Continental Group’s ratio of 33.6x is above its peer average of 5.98x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Shipping industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Irish Continental Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Irish Continental Group generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 21% in the upcoming year, the outlook is positive for Irish Continental Group. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in ICGC’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe ICGC should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ICGC for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ICGC, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Irish Continental Group at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Irish Continental Group you should be mindful of and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

