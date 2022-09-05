Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine ITV plc (LON:ITV)?

ITV plc (LON:ITV), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£0.74 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£0.61. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether ITV's current trading price of UK£0.64 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at ITV’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is ITV Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – ITV is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that ITV’s ratio of 5.4x is below its peer average of 20.05x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Media industry. However, given that ITV’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from ITV?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -11% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for ITV. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although ITV is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to ITV, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ITV for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing ITV at this point in time. For example, ITV has 3 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in ITV, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

