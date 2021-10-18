Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW)?

While J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£11.68 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£9.43. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether J D Wetherspoon's current trading price of UK£9.65 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at J D Wetherspoon’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is J D Wetherspoon still cheap?

According to my valuation model, J D Wetherspoon seems to be fairly priced at around 19% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy J D Wetherspoon today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £11.96, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since J D Wetherspoon’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of J D Wetherspoon look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenue expected to more than double in the next few years, the future appears to be extremely bright for J D Wetherspoon. If expenses can also be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? JDW’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on JDW, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into J D Wetherspoon, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for J D Wetherspoon and you'll want to know about this.

