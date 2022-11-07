Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)?

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$137 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$108. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Jacobs Solutions' current trading price of US$118 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Jacobs Solutions’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for Jacobs Solutions

Is Jacobs Solutions Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 32.44x is currently well-above the industry average of 17.64x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. In addition to this, it seems like Jacobs Solutions’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Jacobs Solutions look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Jacobs Solutions' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in J’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe J should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on J for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for J, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Jacobs Solutions, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Jacobs Solutions you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Jacobs Solutions, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here