Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Kudelski SA (VTX:KUD)?

Kudelski SA (VTX:KUD), which is in the electronic business, and is based in Switzerland, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the SWX over the last few months, increasing to CHF6.50 at one point, and dropping to the lows of CHF5.55. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Kudelski's current trading price of CHF5.67 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Kudelski’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Kudelski worth?

Kudelski appears to be overvalued by 21% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at CHF5.67 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of CHF4.69. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Kudelski’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Kudelski?

SWX:KUD Past and Future Earnings, November 14th 2019

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 3.9% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Kudelski, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in KUD’s future outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe KUD should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KUD for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Kudelski. You can find everything you need to know about Kudelski in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Kudelski, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

