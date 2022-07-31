Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)?

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Lennar’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Lennar Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 20% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Lennar today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $106.24, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Lennar’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Lennar?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 3.7% expected over the next year, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Lennar, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? LEN’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LEN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Lennar, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Lennar (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

If you are no longer interested in Lennar, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

