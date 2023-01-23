Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Leong Hup International Berhad (KLSE:LHI)?

While Leong Hup International Berhad (KLSE:LHI) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the KLSE. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Leong Hup International Berhad’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Leong Hup International Berhad?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Leong Hup International Berhad’s ratio of 11.31x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Leong Hup International Berhad today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Leong Hup International Berhad’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Leong Hup International Berhad?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Leong Hup International Berhad's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 26%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? LHI’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at LHI? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LHI, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for LHI, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Leong Hup International Berhad and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Leong Hup International Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

