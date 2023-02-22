Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)?

Let's talk about the popular LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$58.96 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$52.63. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether LKQ's current trading price of US$56.33 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at LKQ’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is LKQ Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – LKQ is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $72.97, but it is currently trading at US$56.33 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that LKQ’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from LKQ?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -5.2% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for LKQ. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although LKQ is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to LKQ, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LKQ for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for LKQ (1 is concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

