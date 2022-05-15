Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL)?

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the LSE. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on LSL Property Services’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 6.64x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 10.53x, which means if you buy LSL Property Services today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe LSL Property Services should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that LSL Property Services’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of LSL Property Services look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of LSL Property Services, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, LSL appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on LSL, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on LSL for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on LSL should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing LSL Property Services at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for LSL Property Services (of which 2 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

