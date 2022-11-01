Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO)?

While Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the LSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Mitie Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Mitie Group Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Mitie Group’s ratio of 30.47x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Mitie Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Mitie Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Mitie Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Mitie Group, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 7.7% in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in MTO’s growth outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at MTO? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MTO, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Mitie Group as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Mitie Group you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Mitie Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

