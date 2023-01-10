Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine N2N Connect Berhad (KLSE:N2N)?

N2N Connect Berhad (KLSE:N2N), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the KLSE over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on N2N Connect Berhad’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In N2N Connect Berhad?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 11% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy N2N Connect Berhad today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is MYR0.53, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. In addition to this, N2N Connect Berhad has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from N2N Connect Berhad?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -5.4% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for N2N Connect Berhad. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? N2N seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on N2N for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on N2N should the price fluctuate below its true value.

If you'd like to know more about N2N Connect Berhad as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for N2N Connect Berhad you should know about.

