Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine NexLiving Communities Inc. (CVE:NXLV)?

NexLiving Communities Inc. (CVE:NXLV), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the TSXV, rising to highs of CA$0.23 and falling to the lows of CA$0.17. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether NexLiving Communities' current trading price of CA$0.17 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at NexLiving Communities’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is NexLiving Communities still cheap?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 34%, trading at CA$0.17 compared to my intrinsic value of CA$0.13. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that NexLiving Communities’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of NexLiving Communities look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 43% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for NexLiving Communities. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in NXLV’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe NXLV should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NXLV for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for NXLV, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into NexLiving Communities, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for NexLiving Communities you should be mindful of and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

If you are no longer interested in NexLiving Communities, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

