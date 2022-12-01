Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK)?

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the ASX. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Nick Scali’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Nick Scali?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 12.32x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 9.51x, which means if you buy Nick Scali today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Nick Scali should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Nick Scali’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Nick Scali look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 5.6% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Nick Scali, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in NCK’s growth outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at NCK? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NCK, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Nick Scali and you'll want to know about it.

If you are no longer interested in Nick Scali, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

