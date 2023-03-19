Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine NZME Limited (NZSE:NZM)?

NZME Limited (NZSE:NZM), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NZSE over the last few months, increasing to NZ$1.21 at one point, and dropping to the lows of NZ$1.08. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether NZME's current trading price of NZ$1.09 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at NZME’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is NZME Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 8.57x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 10.06x, which means if you buy NZME today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that NZME should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Furthermore, NZME’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What kind of growth will NZME generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. NZME's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in NZM’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at NZM? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NZM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for NZM, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into NZME, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for NZME you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in NZME, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

