Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)?

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$37.89 and falling to the lows of US$22.07. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether PagerDuty's current trading price of US$22.71 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at PagerDuty’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in PagerDuty?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 37%, trading at US$22.71 compared to my intrinsic value of $16.58. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that PagerDuty’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of PagerDuty look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 29% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for PagerDuty. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? PD’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe PD should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PD for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for PD, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about PagerDuty as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for PagerDuty you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in PagerDuty, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

