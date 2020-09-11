Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)?

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on PerkinElmer’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in PerkinElmer?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 11.64% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy PerkinElmer today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $101.63, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since PerkinElmer’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of PerkinElmer look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 56% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for PerkinElmer. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in PKI’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PKI, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example - PerkinElmer has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in PerkinElmer, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

