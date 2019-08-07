Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (HKG:1658)?

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (HKG:1658) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SEHK, rising to highs of HK$4.87 and falling to the lows of HK$4.29. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Postal Savings Bank of China's current trading price of HK$4.35 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Postal Savings Bank of China’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Postal Savings Bank of China

What's the opportunity in Postal Savings Bank of China?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock seems to be currently fairly priced. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Postal Savings Bank of China’s ratio of 6.06x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 5.49x, which means if you buy Postal Savings Bank of China today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe Postal Savings Bank of China should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Postal Savings Bank of China’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Postal Savings Bank of China generate?

SEHK:1658 Past and Future Earnings, August 7th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 22% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Postal Savings Bank of China. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? 1658’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at 1658? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on 1658, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for 1658, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.