Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)?

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Pure Storage’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Pure Storage worth?

According to my valuation model, Pure Storage seems to be fairly priced at around 17% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Pure Storage today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $30.58, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Pure Storage’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Pure Storage look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 53% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Pure Storage. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in PSTG’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PSTG, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that Pure Storage has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

