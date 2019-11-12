Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB)?

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB), which is in the infrastructure business, and is based in Australia, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$3.35 and falling to the lows of AU$2.99. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Qube Holdings's current trading price of AU$3.28 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Qube Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Qube Holdings still cheap?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock seems to be currently fairly priced. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Qube Holdings’s ratio of 26.75x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 26.42x, which means if you buy Qube Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that Qube Holdings should be trading at this level in the long run, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Qube Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Qube Holdings?

ASX:QUB Past and Future Earnings, November 12th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 5.6% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Qube Holdings, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in QUB’s growth outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at QUB? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on QUB, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Qube Holdings.